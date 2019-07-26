Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,007. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $107.39.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 507.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,070,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,028,000 after buying an additional 56,177 shares during the last quarter. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

