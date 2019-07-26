Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Compass Group to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,776.25 ($23.21).

Shares of LON:CPG traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,039 ($26.64). The company had a trading volume of 1,943,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,910.30. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,467.50 ($19.18) and a one year high of GBX 1,976.50 ($25.83).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.10 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Compass Group’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

In other news, insider Gary Green sold 142,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,019 ($26.38), for a total value of £2,870,614.20 ($3,750,965.90). Also, insider Ireena Vittal purchased 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,792 ($23.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,953.28 ($2,552.31).

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

