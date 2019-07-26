LINA (LINA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.41 Million

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One LINA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001048 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LINA has a total market cap of $27.87 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LINA has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00288683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.01618646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00120671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024001 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000600 BTC.

About LINA

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,629,682 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network. The official website for LINA is lina.review.

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

