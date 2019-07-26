LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a positive rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of LiveRamp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.14.

Shares of RAMP stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,365. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.79. LiveRamp has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,450,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,222,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,992,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 995,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,033,000.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

