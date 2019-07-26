Living Cell Technologies (ASX:LCT) Stock Price Up 28%

Shares of Living Cell Technologies Ltd. (ASX:LCT) rose 28% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.04 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.03 ($0.02), approximately 5,460,889 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.03 ($0.02).

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 million and a PE ratio of -38.50.

About Living Cell Technologies (ASX:LCT)

Living Cell Technologies Limited, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes regenerative treatments that use naturally occurring cells to restore functions in New Zealand. The company's lead product is NTCELL, an alginate coated capsule, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

