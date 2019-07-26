Lobstex (LOBS) Market Cap Reaches $462,787.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. Lobstex has a market cap of $462,787.00 and approximately $67,518.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006672 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000393 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001461 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002483 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 16,865,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,864,988 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

