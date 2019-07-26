Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.45.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $17.57 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 124.00%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Smith sold 116,318 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,325,196.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 411,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,230,542.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 65,486 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,309,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 411,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $32,422,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,170,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 905,693 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 836,605 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 592,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 822,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,813,000 after purchasing an additional 363,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.