Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.26 Million Position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 1.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 7.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 29,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 7.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Aqua America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Aqua America alerts:

WTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Aqua America from $2.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a $46.00 target price on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

NYSE:WTR opened at $40.98 on Friday. Aqua America Inc has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Aqua America had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aqua America Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.2343 dividend. This is a positive change from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.41%.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Featured Article: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.