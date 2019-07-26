Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $189,119,000 after acquiring an additional 732,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,797,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $591,653,000 after acquiring an additional 486,443 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.09.

NYSE EOG opened at $85.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 19.35%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

