LoyalCoin Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. LoyalCoin has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $11,900.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00294601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.45 or 0.01645122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00121498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000619 BTC.

About LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin launched on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LoyalCoin is loyalcoin.io. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LoyalCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

