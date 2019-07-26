LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

LPL Financial stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.84. 897,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,904. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. LPL Financial has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $89.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.59.

In other news, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $507,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,229.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,222 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $103,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,068 shares in the company, valued at $19,555,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,722 shares of company stock worth $653,055 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $72,501,000. AJO LP increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 794.9% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,254,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,099 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,589,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,326,000 after purchasing an additional 825,829 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,496,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,410,000 after purchasing an additional 753,956 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 884.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,977,000 after purchasing an additional 464,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

