Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at Cormark

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Detour Gold to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.24.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$6.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.70 and a 1 year high of C$7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $890.98 million and a P/E ratio of 28.85.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The mining company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$553.63 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 134,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total transaction of C$984,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,760 shares in the company, valued at C$1,798,986.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.