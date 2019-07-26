MA Private Wealth Reduces Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

MA Private Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,648 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF makes up 1.6% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MA Private Wealth owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,580,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,251,000 after acquiring an additional 915,315 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,158,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,443,000 after buying an additional 404,085 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 734,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after buying an additional 203,194 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 699,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,577,000 after buying an additional 53,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 580,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after buying an additional 136,581 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.40. 22,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,254. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.