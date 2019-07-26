MA Private Wealth Reduces Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

MA Private Wealth decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,592 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,656,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655,239 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,091,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,154 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,587,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,900,000 after acquiring an additional 174,884 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,401,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,257,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,186,000 after acquiring an additional 317,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JNK stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.88. The company had a trading volume of 199,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,464. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.40. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.76 and a fifty-two week high of $109.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

