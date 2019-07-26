MA Private Wealth Reduces Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MA Private Wealth cut its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Amgen were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,182,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,787,470,000 after buying an additional 408,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,720,250,000 after buying an additional 482,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,283,248,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,709,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $894,700,000 after buying an additional 225,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,241,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,039,000 after buying an additional 174,360 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,980 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.10.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.02. 47,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,211. The firm has a market cap of $106.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 71.02%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

