MA Private Wealth Sells 3,300 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MA Private Wealth lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 40,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,929,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 368.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 154,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,230,000 after buying an additional 121,532 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,011. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $163.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.