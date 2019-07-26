MA Private Wealth Sells 6,141 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MA Private Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,663,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 289.4% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 213,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after buying an additional 158,514 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,482,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 625,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,548,000 after buying an additional 138,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,357,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,296,000 after buying an additional 133,062 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,475. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.64. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $89.47.

