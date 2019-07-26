Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 15.03%.

MCBC traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,119. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $344.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Macatawa Bank news, VP Jill A. Walcott sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $43,176.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,276.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,100 shares of company stock worth $218,589 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCBC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

