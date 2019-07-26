Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,868,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,522,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,896,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,606,000 after buying an additional 147,594 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,370,000 after buying an additional 140,483 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,700,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,023,000 after buying an additional 46,985 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,648,000. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.46. 32,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.21. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $628.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.56 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $254,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,985.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMP. ValuEngine cut shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

