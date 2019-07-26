Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) PT Raised to $85.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target raised by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of MANH traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.21. 5,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,723. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $88.90.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

