MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.63.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.55. 8,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,971. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $419.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.51.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.48 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MarineMax by 753.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in MarineMax by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

