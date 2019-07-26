Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Shares of MRTN stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.18. 6,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,812. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.51. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 12.00%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $127,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,241 shares in the company, valued at $576,398.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,143,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,464,000 after buying an additional 288,817 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 842,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after buying an additional 240,988 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,583,000 after buying an additional 130,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

