Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.86. Martinrea International shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 26,978 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.46.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Martinrea International Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Martinrea International Company Profile (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

