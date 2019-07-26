Max Property Group (MPG) Reaches One Day Volume of $3,712.00

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Max Property Group token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $327,860.00 and $3,712.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011379 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000490 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005287 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000127 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group Token Profile

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,316,151 tokens. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

