MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) fell 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.89 and last traded at $23.21, 1,238,590 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 158% from the average session volume of 479,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

Several research firms recently commented on MXL. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alteryx to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.29.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $76,540.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Company Profile (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.