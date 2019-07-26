MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) Short Interest Update

MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,900 shares, a growth of 170.7% from the June 15th total of 91,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MBT Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MBT Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,102,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 65,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MBT Financial by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 63,969 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MBT Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MBT Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. 45.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBTF traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. 66,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,915. MBT Financial has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $244.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.49.

MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. MBT Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter.

About MBT Financial

MBT Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary Monroe Bank & Trust. It offers various deposit products which include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, safe deposit facilities, commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, installment loans, IRAs, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit and investment management services.

