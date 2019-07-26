MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter. MBT Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

MBT Financial stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.08. MBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

MBTF has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About MBT Financial

MBT Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary Monroe Bank & Trust. It offers various deposit products which include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, safe deposit facilities, commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, installment loans, IRAs, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit and investment management services.

