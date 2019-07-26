McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MCK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.27.

MCK stock opened at $138.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.41. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Scott Tyler sold 1,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $186,729.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,974.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,766 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $369,509.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,174 shares of company stock worth $804,583. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in McKesson by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $27,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $35,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 106.7% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

