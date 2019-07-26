Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Boosts Stock Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,018 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centurylink during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,981,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Centurylink by 63.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,177,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,027,000 after buying an additional 3,950,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Centurylink by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,763,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,688,000 after buying an additional 1,587,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Centurylink by 82.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,151,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,790,000 after buying an additional 1,423,837 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Centurylink by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centurylink stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.59. 133,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,602,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Harvey P. Perry acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,029.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 142,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,160 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

