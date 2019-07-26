Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,029,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,582,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,957,000 after purchasing an additional 880,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,921,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,797,000 after purchasing an additional 41,680 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4,385.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,195,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,300,469,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William J. Chase acquired 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $2,045,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,410,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.76.

ABBV traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,634,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,736,362. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.44. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $65.06 and a twelve month high of $100.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 221.09% and a net margin of 16.42%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

