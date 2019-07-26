Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Increases Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,329 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7,363.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,728,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,196 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 82,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,207. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.60. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $62.79 and a 12 month high of $84.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.769 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 42.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Howard Weil cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

