Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Lowers Stock Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 130.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 11.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 145.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.29, for a total value of $167,737.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $102,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,912.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,124 shares of company stock valued at $848,399. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AJG stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.75. 30,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,152. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $68.19 and a 52-week high of $92.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.