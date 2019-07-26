Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Purchases 2,303 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,365,000 after purchasing an additional 72,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,147,000 after buying an additional 489,501 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America set a $224.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.50 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.98. The company had a trading volume of 69,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,015. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.22 and a one year high of $61.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $3,080,483.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 419,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,676,902.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $37,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,539,546 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

