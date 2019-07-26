Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Trims Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wesleyan Assurance Society acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the first quarter worth $9,570,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in W W Grainger by 16.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the first quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 180 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.58, for a total value of $49,064.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 target price on Probe Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Gordon Haskett raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.07.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.70. The stock had a trading volume of 185,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,118. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.09 and a fifty-two week high of $372.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.01). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W W Grainger declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

