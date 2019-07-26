MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Price Tops $0.0060 on Exchanges

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded up 25.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $20.22 million and $1.89 million worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 43.8% against the US dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Gate.io, DEx.top and Cashierest.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $598.81 or 0.05908989 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00046175 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001292 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MEDX is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,378,314,261 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Coinsuper, Cashierest, Upbit, IDEX, Gate.io, Coinrail, Bittrex, DEx.top and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

