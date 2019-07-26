Medical Properties Trust (MPW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Medical Properties Trust has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.54-1.56 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $180.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.00 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 131.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $17.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $18.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPW. SunTrust Banks raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $126,150.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,639.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.