Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MPW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.69.

Shares of MPW opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 131.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $126,150.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,639.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,704,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,734,000 after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,264,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,495,000 after buying an additional 1,402,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

