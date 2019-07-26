Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medley Capital Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed investment company. Medley Capital Corporation’s objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held small and middle market companies to help these companies fund acquisitions, growth or refinancing. Their portfolio will generally consist of first lien senior secured loans, and, to a lesser extent, second lien secured loans. In many of their investments, they will get warrants or other equity participation features which they believe will increase the total investment returns. “

Shares of NYSE MCC traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.31. 1,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,237. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $126.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.31. Medley Capital has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.65 million. Medley Capital had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 151.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medley Capital will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 243,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 260.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 194,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 140,595 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medley Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 53,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

About Medley Capital

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

