Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) SVP Sells $347,650.56 in Stock

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MDT stock opened at $102.09 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $102.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $136.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.75.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays set a $5.00 target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,007 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.