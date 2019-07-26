Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,371 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.3% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 51,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

Shares of MRK opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $87.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,198,108.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,718 shares of company stock worth $23,257,469. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

