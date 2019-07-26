Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8,891.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,207,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193,609 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $120,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 314,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,120,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 36,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,718 shares of company stock worth $23,257,469 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $81.43. 1,093,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,248,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The company has a market capitalization of $210.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

