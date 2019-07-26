Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Xilinx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $14.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.54. 1,778,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.51. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $66.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Justin J. Lampropoulos sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $114,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $844,820. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.