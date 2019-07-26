Metadium Price Tops $0.0176 on Exchanges (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Coinsuper and Kucoin. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $21.92 million and $871,607.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metadium has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00294809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.01651867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00122225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024452 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000621 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Coinsuper, Kucoin, Bytex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

