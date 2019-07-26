MetaHash (MHC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.17 Million

MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. MetaHash has a market capitalization of $17.90 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetaHash has traded up 44.7% against the dollar. One MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00001245 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00294882 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.01650329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000904 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00121628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000605 BTC.

MetaHash Coin Profile

MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. MetaHash’s total supply is 2,840,508,779 coins and its circulating supply is 366,100,822 coins. MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaHash

MetaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

