Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €14.40 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered FirstCash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.91 ($17.33).

Get Metro alerts:

B4B3 stock remained flat at $€13.90 ($16.16) during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 19,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 million and a P/E ratio of -54.51. Metro has a 1 year low of €9.98 ($11.60) and a 1 year high of €14.88 ($17.30).

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.