Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €15.30 by Warburg Research

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €15.30 ($17.79) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on B4B3. Barclays cut shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 115 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.91 ($17.33).

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €13.90 ($16.16) on Wednesday. Metro has a 12-month low of €9.98 ($11.60) and a 12-month high of €14.88 ($17.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 million and a PE ratio of -54.51.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

