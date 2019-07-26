Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) will post sales of $26.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Metropolitan Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.11 million. Metropolitan Bank posted sales of $20.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will report full year sales of $102.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.45 million to $104.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $118.28 million, with estimates ranging from $113.86 million to $122.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Metropolitan Bank.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $25.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 24.86%.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, COO Gerard A. Perri sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $108,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 142,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 36,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCB stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,129. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.29. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

