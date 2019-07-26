MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Trading 0.5% Higher

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86, 1,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 221,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,952 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 68,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.