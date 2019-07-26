MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “negative” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 25.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGM. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

MGM traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.93. The company had a trading volume of 492,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,098. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 2,874,578 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,256,452.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 800,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $20,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,117,360 shares of company stock worth $161,200,100. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

