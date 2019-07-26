MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

NYSE:MGM traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,595,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,969,934. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 81,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $2,274,159.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $20,320,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,117,360 shares of company stock worth $161,200,100. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 579.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,387,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,688,000 after purchasing an additional 366,980 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,010,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

